Women's Day celebrated in Rajasthan with slew of events

A rally to raise awareness about crime against women, giving away Mahila Shakti Award and honouring women teachers is how celebrated the on Friday.

On this day, various government departments of the state organised events to honour women.

The (WCDD) took out a rally to emphasise on women empowerment.

"Women should make efforts to establish their identity without being dependent on anyone. It is the government's effort to create an empowered state by empowering its women," WCDD said.

She urged people to walk together to eliminate bad practices such as child marriage, female foeticide and gender discrimination.

Kusum was conferred with Mahila Shakti Award. She was presented with a cash prize of Rs 51,000 and a certificate for exemplary work in the sector of women empowerment.

announced to give priority to honouring women teachers.

"Every year, 1,500 teachers will now be honoured instead of 30 to 40 teachers. Teachers build the foundation of the society we live in," he said.

Ajmer Dargah Dewan Zainul Abedin said it was wrong to undermine women power, adding Islam has given equal rights to women to live at par with males.

