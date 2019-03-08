On Women's Day, WCD signs MoU with Skill Development Ministry to provide skills training to women

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the and the entered into an agreement to provide skills training and employment to women.

The officials of the two ministries signed the agreement in the presence of and Skill Development

Gandhi said the agreement would help women in becoming self-sufficient.

"The through the Rastriya Manila Kosh (RMK) will identify the skill sets and their geographical relevance which is suitable for enhancing livelihood of women through self-employment," she said.

Pradhan said the agreement would train thousands of women and promote self-employment or wage employment.

The will provide details of women to the who have received skill development training and engaged in producing goods or services after their training, he said.

The through the RMK shall assist such women to on-board into the Mahila platform, a digital platform for selling products produced by women, according to the details of the agreement.

The RMK and the will be the implementing partners on behalf of the two ministries, Gandhi said, adding that the agreement would be valid for a period of three years.

