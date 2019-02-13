Women's Hockey: India 'A' beat France A 2-0

Youngsters and were on target as 'A' women beat 'A' 2-0 in the fourth and final match of the series here Wednesday to register their third straight win.

and Gagandeep struck twice in the 26th and 32nd minute as A sealed the series by 3-1 margin.

After losing the first game by a solitary goal, A won their second and third matches by 3-2 and 2-0 margins respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)