Women's Hockey: India 'A' beat France A 2-0

Youngsters Jyoti and Gagandeep Kaur were on target as India 'A' women beat France 'A' 2-0 in the fourth and final match of the series here Wednesday to register their third straight win.
Jyoti and Gagandeep struck twice in the 26th and 32nd minute as India A sealed the series by 3-1 margin.
After losing the first game by a solitary goal, India A won their second and third matches by 3-2 and 2-0 margins respectively.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
