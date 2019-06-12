Woods, Koepka ready for classic US Open test

The 119th at Beach has the makings of a classic as returns to the scene of a signature triumph to take on a new generation of stars led by two-time defending champion

Koepka, 29, has a chance to do what only one has done before him -- win a third straight title.

It's been more than 100 years since accomplished the feat, and Koepka says there's no better place to chase history than Beach, where five prior editions have produced enduring championship memories.

"It's just such a special place," Koepka said of the scenic course hugging the "Just the history behind it. You look at the guys that have won here at Pebble, some of the greatest players that have ever played the game." won the first staged at Beach in 1972. Ten years later it was and in 1992

Woods triumphed in 2000 by a crushing 15 strokes -- still a championship record -- and ended Europe's 40-year US Open drought when he was the last man standing with a classic US Open total of even par 284 in 2010. Koepka knows history is against his bid for a treble.

"I know the odds are stacked up probably even more against me now to go three in a row than to back it up," Koepka said, noting that "It's hard to win the same event three times in a row." The to win the same three years in a row was at from 1954-56.

The to win a event three straight years was at in 2009, '10 and '11.

Woods won the same tournament at least three straight years six times in five tournaments, so it's perhaps no wonder he returns to Pebble 19 years after his 2000 triumph in the title mix.

Having cemented his return from the wilderness with his 15th major title at the Masters, Woods says he's "trending in the right direction".

The same can be said of three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, who struggled to 11 straight finishes outside the top 10 to start the season but has posted three straight top 10s coming into the third major of the season.

Dustin Johnson, who pushed Koepka late before settling for second behind the American at last month, also features among the contenders, and Northern Ireland's arrives off an imperious seven-stroke victory at the Canadian Open.

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson, who turns 49 on Sunday, reckons offers one of his last legitimate chances to finally capture -- the only major to elude him, while American again seeks to shed his current "best never to win a major" label.

Koepka reckons the real threat to an historic treble boils down to "about a handful of guys".

"That's just how I view it, how I view going into every tournament, every major," he said.

Of course Pebble Beach, playing at par -71 and 7,075 yards, will have something to say.

"There's nothing like playing a US Open set up at Pebble Beach," Woods said. "The course is not overly long. It's not big in that regard, but man, it's tricky.

"The greens are all slanted, very small targets," he said, noting that staying below the hole would be crucial on the greens with a tendency toward bumpiness.

As the course dries out, McDowell said he expected to see something different from the benign face Pebble presented during early practice rounds.

"You just know that's not going to be the way it's going to be come Friday, come Saturday this week," McDowell said. "And it looks like they have the course right where they want it right now -- which is exciting.

