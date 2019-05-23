Workers' decision is my decision: Vikhe Patil

-
ALSO READ
Rahul suggested that Sujay contest from NCP,claims Vikhe Patil
Ex-Maha LoP's brother seeks action against him for 'fraud'
Vikhe Patil, Pawar scions take 1st political steps
Is Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil helping his BJP nominee son
Congress' Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, BJP's Dilip Gandhi hold talks on Ahmednagar candidatures
-
Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Thursday said the BJP and Shiv Sena played a big role in his son Sujay's likely victory from Ahmednagar on a BJP ticket, but did not reveal if he himself would join the saffron party.
Sujay Vikhe Patil had joined the BJP after the Congress ally NCP refused to cede the Ahmednagar seat for him.
"The BJP and Shiv Sena played a big role in Sujay's victory....It is a victory of efforts taken by workers...The decision of workers is my decision," Vikhe Patil told a news channel when asked whether he himself would join the BJP now.
Sujay joining the BJP came as embarrassment for the Congress as his father was Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.
According to the trends made available by the Election Commission, Sujay was leading from the Western Maharashtra seat against NCP's Sangram Jagtap by 2,65,386 votes.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU