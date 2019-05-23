JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

After Modi, BJP leaders in Rajasthan remove 'chowkidar' prefix on Twitter

Naveen Patnaik: Canny politician whose soft exterior masks
Business Standard

Workers' decision is my decision: Vikhe Patil

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Thursday said the BJP and Shiv Sena played a big role in his son Sujay's likely victory from Ahmednagar on a BJP ticket, but did not reveal if he himself would join the saffron party.

Sujay Vikhe Patil had joined the BJP after the Congress ally NCP refused to cede the Ahmednagar seat for him.

"The BJP and Shiv Sena played a big role in Sujay's victory....It is a victory of efforts taken by workers...The decision of workers is my decision," Vikhe Patil told a news channel when asked whether he himself would join the BJP now.

Sujay joining the BJP came as embarrassment for the Congress as his father was Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

According to the trends made available by the Election Commission, Sujay was leading from the Western Maharashtra seat against NCP's Sangram Jagtap by 2,65,386 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 19:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements