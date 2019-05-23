BJP appears set for major gains in Odisha

BJP appeared set for major gains in polls in with its candidates leading in nine seats, while the ruling BJD is ahead in 12.

As per the latest trend, BJP candidates are leading in Balasore, Bargarh, Bhubaneswar, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Puri, (CEO), Surendra Kumar said.

This is a great shift from 2014 when the saffron party had won only one out of the 21 seats.

of Naveen Patnaik, which had a spectacular show in the 2014 polls by winning 20 of the 21 seats, saw its tally sliding slightly as its candidates were now leading in 12 seats.

Jual Oram, who is leading over his nearest rival of by around one lakh votes in Sundargarh, was the only BJP candidate to have won a seat.

This time in all Lok Sabha constituencies, barring Puri, where BJP candidates are leading had seen rallies by in the run up to the elections.

The saffron party is seeing a neck to neck fight in Mayurbhanj parliamentary seat where BJP candidate is leading over BJD by only 97 votes till 5.30 pm.

BJP's candidate Sambit Patra, an official spokesman of the party, is ahead of BJD candidate and sitting by only 6,150 votes in a closely fought contest.

Likewise, firebrand leader and BJP candidate Pratap Sarangi is leading by a thin margin of 4,474 votes against BJD nominee and sitting in Balasore.

Former bureaucrat and BJP nominee Aparajita Sarangi is ahead of BJD's Arup Mohan Patnaik, a retired IPS and ex- police commissioner, by 12,494 votes.

In Bolangir seat, BJP candidate is ahead of her and sitting BJD MP, Kalikesh by 13,023 votes.

BJP's state is leading over BJD's Pushpendra Singhdeo in Kalahandi by 29,734 votes, while Nitesh of the party is ahead of BJD's Nalini Pradhan by 19,788 votes in Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat.

In Bargarh, BJP and party nominee is leading over his BJD rival and Rajya Sabha by 31,741 votes.

Of the seven women candidates fielded by BJD as per the party's decision to reserve 33 per cent seats, six were leading against their BJP rivals. Only was in the third position in Sundargarh.

Naveen Patnaik's strategic choice of nominating a woman self help group leader, seemed to have paid rich dividend to BJD.

Bisoyi, who is in her seventies, is leading by over 1,30,831 votes against BJP's in her maiden poll battle.

In Berhampur, BJD candidate is leading against BJP's Bhrugu Baxipatra by 69,391 votes, while Manjulata Mandal was ahead of BJP candidate by 9599 votes in Bhadrak seat.

In Cuttack and Dhenkanal, BJD's Bhartruhari and are leading by 39811 and 19449 votes against BJP rivals respectively.

BJD woman candidate is well ahead of her BJP rival by 1,20,579 votes in Jagatsinghpur, while former OAS of BJD is leading against BJP's Amiya Mallick in Jajpur Lok Sabha seat by 87559 votes.

In Keonjhar and Koraput, BJD's women candidates Chandrani Murmu and Kausalya Hikaka are leading by 34,071 and 20,964 votes respectively.

In politically-sensitive Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat, BJD's is leading against BJP national vice- by 61,043 votes.

Similarly, was ahead of BJP's Kharbela Swain by 73,462 votes, while minister and BJD nominee is leading against candidate by 45,635 votes in Nabarangpur Lok Sabha segment.

