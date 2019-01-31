Working on draft logistics policy: Prabhu

The commerce ministry is working on a draft national policy, which is aimed at promoting seamless movement of goods across the country and reducing high transaction cost of traders, said Thursday.

"The draft policy will be placed to seek stakeholders views," he said here while inaugurating LOGIX 2019.

The said that workshops will be organised to seek views on the draft.

The proposed policy would also focus on increasing the warehousing capacity and identify gaps that could be bridged to bring down the cost of for traders.

High cost impacts competitiveness of domestic goods in the international markets.

The commerce ministry is working on several steps, including development of a national logistics portal, to boost both domestic and foreign

The main departments involved in the process include railways, shipping, road transport, civil aviation and customs.

Prabhu also said that improvement in logistics sector would help boost and economic development.

The three-day LOGIX- 2019 programme is being organised by the (FIEO).

FIEO said that logistics companies from about 27 countries are participating in the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)