WR's UTS app gets 10.62 lakh new users in 10 months

The Western Railway Thursday said its app has received 10,62,560 new users in the last 10 months.

UTS on mobile app is an Indian Railways' app to book unreserved train tickets.

"The Division of Western Railway has been conducting a promotional campaign on modes and payment on mobile ticketing app on suburban section," a WR said.

"The awareness drives conducted last year resulted in tremendous increase in active users of the UTS app from 7,96,401 recorded on March 31, 2018 to a whopping 18,58,961 active users as on January 27, 2019.

"It means that 10,62,560 users or passengers availed the facility of the UTS app in the last 10 months from April 2018 to January 2019, which means 3,541 users were added everyday," the said.

He said that 29,847 were sold through the UTS app on January 25, 2019 in the suburban section of division, whereas the average ticket sale for the month of December 2018 was 22,576 per day.

The official said using this app, all sorts of unreserved and season tickets can be booked both paperless and paper ticket through ATVM or booking window.

