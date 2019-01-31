WR's UTS app gets 10.62 lakh new users in 10 months

JUST IN
Indian man gets two months' jail in Australia for having child exploitation videos in his phones

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Western Railway Thursday said its mobile ticketing app UTS has received 10,62,560 new users in the last 10 months.

UTS on mobile app is an Indian Railways' official Android mobile ticketing app to book unreserved train tickets.

"The Mumbai Division of Western Railway has been conducting a promotional campaign on mobile ticketing modes and payment on UTS mobile ticketing app on Mumbai suburban section," a WR official said.

"The awareness drives conducted last year resulted in tremendous increase in active users of the UTS app from 7,96,401 recorded on March 31, 2018 to a whopping 18,58,961 active users as on January 27, 2019.

"It means that 10,62,560 users or passengers availed the facility of the UTS app in the last 10 months from April 2018 to January 2019, which means 3,541 users were added everyday," the official said.

He said that 29,847 tickets were sold through the UTS app on January 25, 2019 in the suburban section of Mumbai division, whereas the average ticket sale for the month of December 2018 was 22,576 tickets per day.

The official said using this app, all sorts of unreserved and season tickets can be booked both paperless and paper ticket through ATVM or booking window.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 22:00 IST

