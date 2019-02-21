World Cup trophy begins UK tour

The iconic at here was transformed into the middle stump of a giant set of wickets for the launch of a UK-wide Trophy Tour of the which gets underway on May 30.

Prominent cricketers such as Nasser Hussain, Isa Guha, Clive Lloyd, and joined fans of the game at the event on Wednesday to mark the 100-day count down of the quadrennial event.

The International Council (ICC) said the Trophy Tour will comprise of over 100 events across 115 locations to ensure all fans get the opportunity to "get up close and personal" with the trophy.

"Transforming one of London's most famous landmarks into giant wickets is a wonderful way to kick start the celebrations for what I know will be the greatest ever celebration of for hundreds of millions of fans around the world," said ICC

Steve Elworthy, of the World Cup, said: "The tournament is within touching distance now and it's amazing to see the takeover of the iconic location of to mark 100 days to go. This really puts the tournament at the front of mind for the fans here and around the world."



The 50-over will run from May 30 till July 14 with the winning lifting the coveted trophy at Lord's Cricket Ground here.

Ten teams in the tournament will play against each other in a single-league format, with the top four sides after 45 matches to qualify for two semi-finals, to be played at Old Trafford in and in on July 9 and 11 respectively.

will hope to repeat its 1983 and wins, while -- the most successful team in the history of the tournament having won events in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015, will also look for an encore.

"This summer promises to be hugely exciting for cricket here in England and and around the world. is at the absolute heart of the action and it all starts now with the Trophy Tour," said Former England spinner Graeme Swann, who was named the official Trophy Tour

The tour will be visiting every Host City, including free-to-attend "Super Saturday" events in (March 23), (April 20) and (May 4).

The events will combine music, celebrity special guests, entertainment and a street cricket tournament involving local businesses, fan groups and the public.

In addition, it will make three extra stops, as members of the public are given the chance to nominate friends and family to receive a personal visit from the trophy.

ICC said this year marks the first all-electric powered tour, with the trophy being transported in the 100 per cent electric LEAF, Europe's leading electric vehicle.

Britain has previously staged in 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999.

