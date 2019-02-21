World Cup trophy begins UK tour

The iconic Nelson's Column at Trafalgar Square here was transformed into the middle stump of a giant set of wickets for the launch of a UK-wide Trophy Tour of the Cricket World Cup which gets underway on May 30.
Prominent cricketers such as Nasser Hussain, Isa Guha, Clive Lloyd, Alastair Cook and Graeme Swann joined fans of the game at the event on Wednesday to mark the 100-day count down of the quadrennial event.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) said the Trophy Tour will comprise of over 100 events across 115 locations to ensure all fans get the opportunity to "get up close and personal" with the trophy.
"Transforming one of London's most famous landmarks into giant wickets is a wonderful way to kick start the celebrations for what I know will be the greatest ever celebration of cricket for hundreds of millions of fans around the world," said ICC Chief Executive David Richardson.
Steve Elworthy, Managing Director of the World Cup, said: "The tournament is within touching distance now and it's amazing to see the takeover of the iconic London location of Trafalgar Square to mark 100 days to go. This really puts the tournament at the front of mind for the fans here and around the world."
The 50-over World Cup will run from May 30 till July 14 with the winning team captain lifting the coveted trophy at Lord's Cricket Ground here.
Ten teams in the tournament will play against each other in a single-league format, with the top four sides after 45 matches to qualify for two semi-finals, to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 9 and 11 respectively.
India will hope to repeat its 1983 and 2011 World Cup wins, while Australia -- the most successful team in the history of the tournament having won events in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015, will also look for an encore.
"This summer promises to be hugely exciting for cricket here in England and Wales and around the world. The World Cup is at the absolute heart of the action and it all starts now with the Trophy Tour," said Former England spinner Graeme Swann, who was named the official Trophy Tour Ambassador.
The tour will be visiting every Cricket World Cup 2019 Host City, including free-to-attend "Super Saturday" events in Manchester (March 23), Birmingham (April 20) and Bristol (May 4).
The events will combine music, celebrity special guests, entertainment and a street cricket tournament involving local businesses, fan groups and the public.
In addition, it will make three extra stops, as members of the public are given the chance to nominate friends and family to receive a personal visit from the trophy.
ICC said this year marks the first all-electric powered tour, with the trophy being transported in the 100 per cent electric Nissan LEAF, Europe's leading electric vehicle.
Britain has previously staged ICC Cricket World Cups in 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999.
