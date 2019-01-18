WPP India's CSR Foundation Wins a Special Commendation at the Golden Peacock Awards for CSR

/ -- Recognized for its positive impact in its Education-to-Livelihood program for the youth, the Foundation wins its sixth industry recognition in the last six months



Foundation, the entity of WPP India, was awarded today a Special Commendation at for The recognition was presented by (Chairperson, Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development, Aditya Birla Group) and (IAS, Chief Secretary, of Maharashtra) to and in yesterday.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/810349/Rama_Iyer_WPP.jpg )



Instituted by the (IOD), in 1991, Golden Peacock Awards is today regarded as a benchmark of corporate excellence worldwide. Through a transparent and stringent evaluation process, this prestigious award carefully evaluates applications based on the nature, scope, and effectiveness of the social and economic dimension of sustainability programs carried out by organizations. Specifically, 'Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility' recognizes social and environmental contributions in addition to economic goals, encouraging companies to balance financial profits, economic value addition and social good.

The 'Golden Peacock Awards for CSR' is represented by an illustrious jury, including Hon'ble Justice M. N. Venkatachaliah, Chairman, and former Chief Justice, of ( of the Golden Peacock Awards). Justice (Dr.) Arijit Pasayat, former Judge, of India and former Chairman, & (Customs, Central Excise & Service Tax) (Co- of the Golden Peacock Awards).

On receiving the award, Ms. Rama Iyer, General CSR Foundation, said, "It is a moment of great pride to be recognized by Golden Peacock Awards for CSRs, the country's most prestigious and respected awards. Our win at marks a significant milestone as it recognizes the outstanding work done by our teams through our Education to Livelihood (E2L) programme. As a young foundation, this award win reaffirms our commitment to change the lives of the unprivileged youth, hence improving the world that we live in."



Journey of the CSR Foundation



Founded in 2015, the strives to bring about a social change through its flagship Education to Livelihood program(E2L). Addressing key focus areas-retention in school, poor learning outcomes, work skilling and deep-rooted social norms, the E2L program has been providing interventions and resources to 20,000 first-generation learners from 11-18 years. Currently, the program is running successfully in 10 underserved government aided schools across the and Delhi- region. Through strategic partnerships with best-of-breed social organizations, the E2L program takes an evidence-based approach in developing frameworks to facilitate successful implementation.

The foundation's key initiatives include improving educational outcomes in literacy and numeracy, with a focus on opening young minds to the world of digital innovation. The Foundation also inculcates among the youth confidence, gender equality, the mind-set and habits to be livelihood ready through counselling, sport, dance and music.

To ensure retention among the youth they support, they provide access to health education and

In a remarkably short span, the E2L program has been able to



Help over 70% children secure their future through employment or higher education Reduce dropout rates to less than 5% Initiate better health standards Double the ability of coding Reduce gender discrimination Increase literacy and numeracy Increase confidence levels As a testimony of its sustained efforts to drive positive social impact, has been recognised with eminent awards including Special Category Award for Livelihood at India International CSR Awards, 2018, Award for Best Business Campaign and Communication in CSR at Excellence in CSR and Awards, 2018, Award for the Best CSR Impact Initiative at Excellence in CSR and Awards, 2018 and National Recognition for Excellence in CSR at the 5th NHRDN-BIMTECH CSR Summit, 2018.

About the WPP Foundation:



WPP is a creative transformation company that builds better futures for its clients through the integrated services of communications, experience, commerce and technology. WPP India launched the in 2015. The vision is to help 20,000+ underserved children and youth in achieving their true potential. Together, we work in unison with partners towards bringing social change. The foundation is committed to a common CSR vision of opening doors for every child and youth from vulnerable and marginalised communities through our holistic child development programmes that focus on education, life skills and health. For more information, visit

About Golden Peacock Awards:



The Golden Peacock Awards, instituted by the Institute of Directors, India in 1991, are regarded as a benchmark of Corporate Excellence worldwide. Secretariat receives over 1,000 entries per year for various National and Global awards, from India and over 25 countries worldwide. Justice PN Bhagwati, former of India, is the Emeritus of Golden Peacock Awards, and Hon'ble Justice MN Venkatachaliah, Chairman, and former Chief Justice, of India is the Chairman of the Awards. The awardees are adjudged basis assessment by a jury comprising of CSR, sustainability and human resources professionals spearheaded by jury Chairman, Justice (Dr.) Arijit Pasayat, former Judge, Supreme Court of India.

