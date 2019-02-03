JUST IN
WR dismantles Delisle bridge at Lower Parel station in Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Western Railway Sunday completed the dismantling of a 98-year-old road overbridge at Lower Parel station after a 11-hour mega block which saw suspension of train services on the fast line between Churchgate and Dadar and between Churchgate and Bandra on the slow corridor.

The Delisle Bridge was declared unsafe and closed for vehicular traffic following a structural and engineering audit in July last year.

The mega block started at 10pm on Saturday and was scheduled till 9am on Sunday, an official said.

"Though the 11 hour block for dismantling Delisle ROB over the tracks and clearing the debris was scheduled till 9 am on Sunday, work was completed successfully well before the target and Awantika Express passed from 5th line at Lower Parel station at 07:40am," Western Railway tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

WR general manager AK Gupta credited the work getting over before the scheduled time to the "meticulous planning and perfect coordination" of WR staff.

Ravinder Bhakar, WR Chief Public Relations Officer, said during the block fast line suburban trains ran between Dadar and Virar/Dahanu Road while slow line locals operated between Bandra and Borivali and Virar.

First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 19:20 IST

