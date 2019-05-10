Wrote to judges for inquiry panel of ex-SC judges on allegations against CJI: AG

K K Friday said he had written to all the judges for setting up of a committee of three former apex court judges to look into allegations against CJI Ranjan Gogoi, before the in-house panel was constituted.

Clarifying his position on reported differences with the government on the issue and that he was contemplating resigning, told PTI: "The report in the 'Wire' is wholly incorrect except for the fact that I wrote a letter and clarified it."



The top said he had written the letter on April 22, before a three member in-house committee headed by Justice S A Bobde was set up to hold an inquiry into the allegations of a former apex court woman employee against CJI Gogoi.

"I admit that I had written a letter before the appointment of an seeking appointment of three retired judges of the Supreme Court," said.

The also said that he wrote the second letter clarifying his position that the earlier one was written in his personal capacity as a senior bar member having an experience of 65-years.

The had on May 6 given clean chit to the CJI saying it "found no substance" in the allegations of levelled against him by a former woman employee of the apex court.

The constituted on April 23 had completed its task in 14 days by proceeding ex-parte as the woman had opted out of the inquiry on April 30 after participating for three days.

The Committee, also comprising two woman judges of the apex court -- Justices and -- had on May 1 recorded the statement of the CJI who had appeared before it.

