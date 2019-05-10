Clinical CSK restrict DC to 147/9

Defending champions dished out a clinical effort to restrict Capitals to 147 for nine in the 2 of the Indian Premier League, here Friday.

(2/19), Ravindra Jadeja (2/23), (2/28) and Harbhajan Singh (2/31) shared eight wickets between them to keep DC in check after opting to bowl.

Sent into bat, DC made a shaky start with Prithvi Shaw (5) and Shikhar Dhawan (18 off 14) adding 21 runs in 2.3 overs before the former was caught plumb in front of the wicket by Chahar.

Shaw's dismissal opened the floodgates as DC lost three wickets in quick time to slump to 75 for four in 11.3 overs.

Dhawan was the next to depart, caught by Mahendra Singh Dhoni off Harbhajan and then (27) was holed at deep square-leg by Bravo off Jadeja as the South African went for a slog sweep.

(13 of 18) tried to anchor the innings but he too fell while going for a big shot, caught by off (1/28) in the 12th over.

To make matters worse for DC, new man in Axar Patel departed in the next over, hitting a short delivery of Bravo straight to Tahir at third man.

Rishabh Pant (38 off 25) and Sherfane Rutherford (10) shared 22 runs for the sixth wicket but CSK didn't allow the outfit to get any momentum, picking up wickets at regular intervals to rattle their innings.

Rutherford became Harbhajan's second victim, followed by who was cleaned up by Bravo's perfect yorker in the 18th over.

The onus was on hard-hitting Pant to take DC to a challenging total but he too failed to cope up with the pressure, caught by Bravo at long-on off Chahar.

Towards the end, (6 not out) and Ishant Sharma (10 not out off 3 balls) used their long handles to great effect and struck some lusty blows to take the side close to the 150-run mark.

