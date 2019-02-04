Yamaha introduces new scooter line up in India

India Monday announced upgrading of its line up in the country with unified braking system (UBS) to meet upcoming regulatory norms.

The line-up of scooters comprising Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR, Ray ZR Street Rally, are now equipped with UBS, the company said adding it was also offering maintenance free battery as part of the package.

These scooters are priced between Rs 55,193 and Rs 58,698 (ex-showroom Delhi) depending on the model and variant, India (IYM) said in a statement.

Under the new Indian safety norm, two-wheelers with engine displacement over 125cc need to be be equipped with anti-lock braking system (ABS), while those with up to 125cc have to mandatorily feature combi-braking system (CBS) by April 1, 2019.

"The new line up including Fascino will reserve and expand the brand's overall unique character of offering exciting mobility solutions," Motofumi Shitara, the of India group of companies, said.

