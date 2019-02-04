BJP MLA seeks resolution against TMC govt blocking CBI probe

A ruling BJP MLA Monday demanded for moving a resolution by the condemning the unconstitutional approach taken by the in the neighbouring by blocking CBI to probe a scam.

Dinesh Oraon, however, said such things cannot be raised during Call Attention Motion.

The government has flouted Constitutional norms yesterday. A resolution condemning the incident should be passed by the House, BJP MLA urged the

Sahabadi was referring to Sunday unprecedented development in Kolkata when CBI sleuths attempted to question Kolkata Police in connection with chit fund scams, but were prevented from doing so and detained by the police there instead.

Earlier, as soon as the House began at 11 am, JMM MLA Jobha Manjhi protested alleged removal of black veil worn by women during a programme of Minister in Giridih district Sunday.

Joining the issue, BJP MLA Biranchi Narayan, defended the act saying how could one identify whether the person is a woman or a terrorist or an extremist unless the veil is removed?



The matter died down as the did not take note of it.

