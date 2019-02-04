BJP MLA seeks resolution against TMC govt blocking CBI probe

-
ALSO READ
Trinamool MP quizzed by CBI in Saradha scam
CBI looking for Kolkata Police Commissioner Sarada chit fund case
Kolkata police prevent CBI officials from entering Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's home
CBI files charge sheet against Chidambaram's wife in Saradha scam
CBI questions Mamata Banerjee's aide in Saradha scam
-
A ruling BJP MLA Monday demanded for moving a resolution by the Jharkhand Assembly condemning the unconstitutional approach taken by the Trinamool government in the neighbouring West Bengal by blocking CBI to probe a scam.
Speaker Dinesh Oraon, however, said such things cannot be raised during Call Attention Motion.
The West Bengal government has flouted Constitutional norms yesterday. A resolution condemning the incident should be passed by the House, BJP MLA Nirbhay Sahabadi urged the Speaker.
Sahabadi was referring to Sunday unprecedented development in Kolkata when CBI sleuths attempted to question Kolkata Police Chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scams, but were prevented from doing so and detained by the police there instead.
Earlier, as soon as the House began at 11 am, JMM MLA Jobha Manjhi protested alleged removal of black veil worn by women during a programme of Chief Minister Raghubar Das in Giridih district Sunday.
Joining the issue, BJP MLA Biranchi Narayan, defended the act saying how could one identify whether the person is a woman or a terrorist or an extremist unless the veil is removed?
The matter died down as the Speaker did not take note of it.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU