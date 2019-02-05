Yash, Arya clinch table tennis crowns

Yash Dalvi and Tuesday scored contrasting wins to emerge champions in the Junior boys and girls singles event of the GCH-Promotional Table Tennis Tournament organised here.

In the boys final, Yash blew hot and cold before he managed to overcome Yuvraj Yadav 3-2 (11-9, 13-11, 5-11, 7-11 and 11-9), while Arya had things much her own way and breezed past Mrunal Kurade winning in straight games, 3-0 (11-6, 11-5 and 11-6), a said.

Results (all finals) - Midget girls: bt Niva Chaughule 3-2 (8-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-5).

Midget boys: Vivaan Thakkar bt Param Bhiwandkar 3-1 (8-11, 11-0, 11-8, 11-3.

Cadet girls: Mrinalini Singh bt Aarya Satarkar 3-1 (8-11, 13-11, 11-9, 11-2).

Cadet boys: Tavanth Nerlaje bt Aarya Panchal 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-5).

Sub-junior girls: bt 3-1 (11-3, 11-7, 6-11, 11-9).

Sub-junior boys: Kshitij Chikane bt Soham Mate 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-4).

Junior girls: bt Mrunal Kurade 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-6).

Junior boys: Yash Dalvi bt Yuvraj Yadav 3-2 (11-9, 13-11, 5-11, 7-11, 11-9).

