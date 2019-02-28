Yeddyurappa's remark reveals 'deceitful and shameless motive' of BJP: Cong

K C Thursday said former B S Yeddyurappa's remark that India's preemptive air strike on a terror camp in would help the BJP win 22 seats in the state revealed the "most deceitful and shameless motive" of the party.

"To use the supreme valour and commitment of armed forces for petty political gain is totally shameful and condemnable. The statement made by Yedyurappa has clearly revealed the most wicked political agenda well supported by ( Narendra) and (BJP president) Amit Shah," the said in a statement.

said the whole nation is proud of the supreme duty carried out by the armed forces and using their service to the nation for electoral gains is a "dubious agenda carried out by and Shah" across the country.

"When the nation needs to stand in a single voice to support our armed force and their fight against terrorism, and Shah is busy with political campaign taking credit of the supreme sacrifice of our jawans," the in-charge of party affairs in said.

Yeddyurappa had on Wednesday said India's preemptive strikes on terror camps in had created a wave in favour of PM Modi and would help the party win over 22 out of 28 seats in

Facing flak for linking India's air strike on terror camps in with BJP's prospects in polls, Yeddyurappa Thursday said there was no question of seeking electoral gains and the nation came first to him. "I would like to clarify that my yesterdays statement has been completely misinterpreted," he said.

