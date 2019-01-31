RBI removes BoI, BoM, OBC from Prompt Corrective Action framework

The Reserve (RBI) Thursday removed three state-owned from its weak-bank watch list, a move that will lift lending restrictions on them.

"It has been decided that (BoI) and (BoM) which meet the regulatory norms including Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) and have Net NPAs (non-performing assets) of less than 6 per cent as per third quarter results, are taken out of the PCA (prompt corrective action) framework subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring," the said in a statement.

In case of Oriental Bank of Commerce, the net NPA has come down to less than 6 per cent as the government has infused sufficient capital, it said.

Hence, it has been decided to remove the restrictions placed on (OBC) under PCA framework, subject to certain conditions and close monitoring, the apex bank added.

Commeting on the RBI's decision, Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said: "Government's sustained 4R's strategy for banking transformation delivers again. 3 better-performing PSBs (BoM, BoI & OBC) exit PCA. need to be more responsible, adopt high underwriting & risk management standards to avoid recurrence.