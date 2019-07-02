Yes Bank shares drop over 8 pc after borrower defaults on loan

Shares of Yes Bank dropped over 8 per cent Tuesday amid reports that a borrower defaulted on scheduled interest payments on a Rs 1,200-crore loan to the private lender.

The scrip tumbled 7.60 per cent to close at Rs 100.85 on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 8.47 per cent to Rs 99.90.

At the NSE, shares of the company plunged 8.29 per cent to close at Rs 100.10.

The scrip was the worst hit among the blue chips on both the key indices during the day.

The company's market valuation plunged Rs 6,569.35 crore to Rs 18,698.65 crore on the BSE.

In terms of traded volume, 91.94 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 14 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

According to reports a Mumbai-based realty firm has failed to service interest payments on a Rs 1,200 crore loan to the lender.

