Yet another cricket betting racket busted; four held

: Four people were arrested Saturday for running a cricket betting racket during the India-Sri Lanka world cup match played in England, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a house in Secunderabad was raided and the four were apprehended, a press release from the police said here.

The accused were following different apps and getting match updates and were betting ball by ball, over to over and informing the betting rates to punters through mobile phones and collecting the amounts, the release said.

The betting racket has been going on in different parts of the city ever since the world cup cricket matches began.

Early last month, similar rackets were busted and and the organisers were arrested.

The arrested were using cellphones and TVs to run the racket, the police had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)