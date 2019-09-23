JUST IN
'You have stolen my dreams and childhood,' Greta Thunberg tells UN

AFP  |  United Nations (United States) 

A visibly angry Greta Thunberg addressed a UN climate summit on Monday, accusing world leaders of betraying her generation through their inaction.

"You come to us young people for hope. How dare you?" she thundered.

"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, yet I'm one of the lucky ones. People are suffering, people are dying, entire ecosystems are collapsing.

