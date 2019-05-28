Yuva Sena member among five held for attacking PSI on duty

Five persons, including a local functionary of the Yuva Sena, were arrested Tuesday for allegedly attacking a on duty in district of a day earlier, police said.

The 30-year-old police sub-inspector (PSI), Ganesh Jhinjurde, was attacked Monday evening at Tuljapur ST Colony in the district, around 440 kms from here, an said.

The incident occurred when Jhinjurde, who was checking vehicles for violation of traffic rules, had a heated argument with Pruthviraj Rochkari of the Yuva Sena, he said.

The argument culminated into at least 11 persons, including relatives of Rojkari, attacking Jhinjurde, he added.

The PSI sustained serious injuries on his chest and a hand as one of the accused attacked him with a blade cutter.

A case has been registered at station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 135 of Mumbai Police Act, the said, adding a hunt is on for six others involved in the attack.

