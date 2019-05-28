Spl session of Goa assembly to elect new Speaker on June 4

-
ALSO READ
Four newly elected Goa MLAs sworn in
Panaji Assembly bypoll loss to be analysed, says Goa CM
Dhavalikar seeks disqualification of MLAs Ajgaonkar, Pawaskar
Goa Dy-CM Dhavalikar likely to be dropped from Cabinet, Pawaskar to replace him: Official
Congress, BJP spar over election of new Goa Speaker
-
A special session of the Goa Legislative Assembly would be held here on June 4 to elect new Speaker, acting Speaker Michael Lobo said Tuesday.
The post of Speaker has been lying vacant since Pramod Sawant was sworn in as Chief Minister in March, following the death of the then chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
Lobo, who is the deputy speaker, has been officiating as Speaker.
Lobo ruled himself out of the race for new Speaker.
Responding to a query, Lobo said the final order on a disqualification petition filed against BJP MLA Vishwajit Rane might be pronounced before June 4.
"The arguments in the disqualification petition are over and final order is ready. We have sent the order for legal opinion. Once we get legal opinion, it can be pronounced any time," he said.
Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar had filed the disqualification petition against Rane, who had resigned as a Congress MLA soon after taking oath in March 2017, to join the BJP.
Lobo said a disqualification petition filed against BJP MLAs Manohar Ajgaonkar and Deepak Pawaskar has been pending for hearing.
"We will soon issue notices to both the respondents in this regard," he said.
Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar had filed the disqualification petition against Ajgaonkar and Pawaskar after they broke away from the MGP to join the BJP earlier this year.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU