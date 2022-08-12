JUST IN
Discount broker Zerodha faces snag in early trade, issue resolved

A company spokesperson said the price was not ticking for a few customers, and the issue has been fixed now

Companies | zerodha

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath
Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath.

Discount broker Zerodha's customers faced difficulties with the app on Thursday morning.

A company spokesperson said the price was not ticking for a few customers, and the issue has been fixed now.

Some of the affected customers took to social media to complain about the app not working early into trade and shared screenshots of the troubles.

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 00:57 IST

