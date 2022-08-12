Discount broker Zerodha faces snag in early trade, issue resolved

Discount broker Zerodha's customers faced difficulties with the app on Thursday morning.

A company spokesperson said the price was not ticking for a few customers, and the issue has been fixed now.

Some of the affected customers took to social media to complain about the app not working early into trade and shared screenshots of the troubles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)