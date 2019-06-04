Zinc futures rise 1.24 pc on spot demand

prices rose by 1.24 per cent to Rs 204.15 per kg in futures trade Tuesday tracking a firm trend at the physical market on the back of pick-up in demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, for June contracts was trading higher by Rs 2.50, or 1.24 per cent, to Rs 204.15 per kg with a business turnover of 4,147 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept prices higher.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)