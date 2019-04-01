Zomato expands food delivery business to 213 cities across India

With the launch in 17 new cities, has expanded its online ordering and delivery services to 213 cities in India, the and ordering firm said Monday.

The newly launched cities include Bulandshahr, Shahjahanpur, Solan, Palwal, Rewari, Machilipatnam, Nandyal, Bhimavaram, Ongole, Srikakulam, Kadapa, Kottayam, Kollam, Khanna, Gurdaspur, Ambur and Deoghar, said in a statement.

"Emerging cities are a major growth avenue for us and we expect them to constitute more than 50 per cent of our total order volume by the end of the year," Founder and said.

As the company grows, it is also trying to create value for everyone in the ecosystem, he added.

"With 1.8 lakh delivery partners, we are creating jobs and skill-building opportunities for many in We are developing Zomato Kitchen hubs in smaller cities in to drive growth for our restaurant partners," Goyal said.

Zomato is a restaurant reviews, restaurant discovery, delivery and dining out transactions platform providing information for over 1.4 million restaurants across 24 countries.

