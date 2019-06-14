Brazil police question Neymar over alleged rape

questioned for five hours on Thursday over allegations he raped a woman he met through in a Paris hotel last month -- charges he has denied.

"The truth appears sooner or later," the world's most expensive footballer, who walked on crutches after injuring his right ankle in a pre-Copa friendly against last week that forced him out of South America's showcase tournament, told reporters.

The footballer, aged 27, arrived at the police station shortly before 4:00 pm local time (1900 GMT) and left at around 9:00 pm.

Neymar's appearance comes after said Thursday they had filed a defamation suit against his rape accuser for insinuating the force was corrupt.

During an interview with television channel SBT this week, Najila Trindade said: "The police are bought, aren't they? Or am I crazy?", in response to questions over the police investigation of an alleged theft of a from her home that contained a short video she claims has conclusive evidence she was assaulted.

The ugly affair has dominated headlines in as it prepares to host the Copa and tarnished the festive atmosphere ahead of Friday's opening game between the Selecao and

Neymar, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, previously gave a statement to Rio de Janeiro police over WhatsApp messages posted on his account that featured intimate photos of Trindade.

He told police that an were responsible for sharing the messages and photos, reported previously.

More than 60 percent of Brazilians believe is innocent, according to a recent poll of 2,071 people last week.

Only 14 percent think he is guilty, Parana Pesquisas said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)