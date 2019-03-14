Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic anti-diabetic drug

Drug firm Thursday said it has received tentative nod from the US health regulator to market generic Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release tablets used for controlling blood sugar levels.

The company has received the tentative approval from the (USFDA) to market Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release tablets in the strength of 50 mg/500 mg, 50 mg/1,000 mg and 100 mg/1,000 mg



The product is the generic version of Janumet XR tablets, it added.

The tablets will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, said.

The product contains two oral anti-diabetic medications used in the management of type 2 diabetes, it added.

The group now has 255 approvals and has so far filed over 350 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, said.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading at Rs 331.45 per scrip on BSE, down 0.02 per cent from its previous close.