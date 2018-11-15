Asia edges up as oil slide slows; pound, euro firm on Brexit optimism

By Shinichi Saoshiro

(Reuters) - Asian stocks edged up on Thursday as a steep slide in crude prices which had chilled investor sentiment slowed, while the pound and were supported after British gained cabinet support for a deal.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was up 0.15 percent. The index had declined 0.4 percent the previous day as plunging prices heightened anxiety about the outlook for broad demand and global growth.

Australian stocks <.AXJO> rose 0.15 percent while Japan's Nikkei <.N225> shed 0.5 percent.

All the same, stock market gains in were limited after Wall Street extended their recent decline.

The <.SPX> fell for a fifth straight day overnight as financial stocks were hit by fears that industry regulations would tighten once the takes control of the [.N]

U.S. equities were also pressured by lingering concerns that earnings growth might be peaking, intensifying trade tensions and a slowing global - factors that had triggered a rout in riskier assets in October.

"If U.S. stocks are to bounce back, economic indicators will be key," said Junichi Ishikawa, at in

"Immediate focus will be on today's U.S. data, which will provide a view of how private consumption -the main component of economic growth- is faring."

U.S. for October will be released at 1330 GMT.

In currencies, the pound and kept gains made after British May's cabinet gave backing on her deal. May now has to gain the support of parliament, though it is unclear whether she has enough votes to clinch approval.

The pound was a shade higher at $1.12987 after peaking at $1.3072 on Wednesday, when it tacked on 0.1 percent.

The was little changed at $1.1311 having advanced 0.2 percent overnight.

The single currency's upside was limited by uncertainty on how officials would react to Italy's latest fiscal proposal after they rejected a version of it last month for violation of certain EU rules.

on Wednesday re-submitted its draft 2019 budget to the with the same growth and deficit assumptions as a draft rejected for breaking rules, stepping up its showdown with the EU over its fiscal policy.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was 0.1 percent lower at 97.213 <.DXY>, nudged down by the firmer pound and euro.

U.S. crude was a shade lower at $55.92 per barrel after gaining 1 percent overnight, snapping a 12 day losing run on growing prospects that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers would cut output. [O/R]

With global demand concerns also causing the steepest one-day loss for in more than three years on Tuesday, the market reversed course after reported that OPEC and its partners were discussing a proposal to cut output by up to 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd), more than officials had mentioned previously.

