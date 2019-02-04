BlueBay ramps up exposure to local currency emerging market debt

(Reuters) - said on Monday it had increased its exposure to local currency and in 'hard currency' EM credit now preferred sovereign over corporate due to relative valuations.

"With the Fed on 'pause', the backdrop is supportive for emerging market (EM) assets to outperform. In our multi-asset credit strategies, exposure to EM debt has been raised, notably local currency debt," BlueBay's chief investment strategist, David Riley, wrote in a note to clients.

Graphic: Bluebay ups EM exposure https://tmsnrt.rs/2t4aYcI

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)

