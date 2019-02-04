JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Oil hits 2019 high near $64 on Venezuela sanctions, OPEC
Business Standard

BlueBay ramps up exposure to local currency emerging market debt

Reuters  |  LONDON 

LONDON (Reuters) - BlueBay Asset Management said on Monday it had increased its exposure to local currency emerging market debt and in 'hard currency' EM credit now preferred sovereign debt over corporate debt due to relative valuations.

"With the Fed on 'pause', the backdrop is supportive for emerging market (EM) assets to outperform. In our multi-asset credit strategies, exposure to EM debt has been raised, notably local currency debt," BlueBay's chief investment strategist, David Riley, wrote in a note to clients.

Graphic: Bluebay ups EM exposure https://tmsnrt.rs/2t4aYcI

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 16:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements