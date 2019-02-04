BlueBay ramps up exposure to local currency emerging market debt

-
ALSO READ
Greek debt crisis will not repeat itself in Italy, says Austria finance minister
China local governments' hidden debt could total $5.8 trillion: S&P
Fed survey points to tighter borrowing terms if yield curve inverts
Evaluating various options for debt reduction: Hotel Leelaventure
Greece launches first bond sale since emerging from bailout
-
LONDON (Reuters) - BlueBay Asset Management said on Monday it had increased its exposure to local currency emerging market debt and in 'hard currency' EM credit now preferred sovereign debt over corporate debt due to relative valuations.
"With the Fed on 'pause', the backdrop is supportive for emerging market (EM) assets to outperform. In our multi-asset credit strategies, exposure to EM debt has been raised, notably local currency debt," BlueBay's chief investment strategist, David Riley, wrote in a note to clients.
Graphic: Bluebay ups EM exposure https://tmsnrt.rs/2t4aYcI
(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU