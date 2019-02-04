(Reuters) - (RCom) shares plunged by more than half to a record low on Monday, after the Indian said it will seek a fast-track resolution to its indebtedness through court.

In one of India's most high-profile filing cases, RCom said lack of regulatory approval for asset sales as well as cases pending at the and (TDSAT) resulted in its decision to approach the (NCLT).

The Mumbai-based also said its lenders had not received any proceeds from asset monetisation plans, and that its overall resolution process had not made any progress.

Competition in India's telecoms industry has stepped up several levels since the 2016 entry of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, leading to RCom shutting down its business. Reliance Jio is owned by Mukesh Ambani, the elder brother of RCom owner

RCom has been left owing banks $7 billion as of March 2017 when it last made its level public, and more to vendors.

It had agreed to sell assets to Jio and Canada's and use the proceeds to pay off dues owed, including to Swedish However, it has not yet received approval from the telecom ministry to proceed with any sale.

Under the court-led restructuring, which it aims to complete within 9 months, RCom said on Sunday it will continue to pursue the sale of all telecom infrastructure assets and spectrum, seek to monetise its assets and sell and develop

declined to comment on Monday. Jio, Brookfield and the could not be reached for comment.

RCom shares plunged as much as 54.3 percent to 5.3 rupees apiece on Monday. The stock has shed 19.4 percent so far this year as of Friday's close. Over 290 million RCom shares changed hands by 0739 GMT, compared with its 30-day average of 63 million.

RCom was worth 1.69 trillion rupees ($23.6 billion) at its peak in 2008. It is now worth less than $330 million.

