Boeing profit beats; targets 900 plane deliveries in 2019

(Reuters) - Co topped expectations with both quarterly profit and its forecast for 2019 cash flow on Wednesday, as a boom in underpinned a prediction for full-year deliveries of around 900 commercial airplanes.

The company said it expects to deliver between 895 and 905 commercial in 2019, up from the 806 units it delivered last year, which kept it ahead of rival as the world's biggest planemaker for the seventh straight year.

Boeing's shares rose 6.4 percent to $388.25 in early trading in response, helping lift the U.S. stock futures.

Investors closely watch the number of planes turns over to airlines and leasing firms in a year for hints on the company's cash flow and revenue.

The company forecast operating cash flow between $17 billion and $17.5 billion in 2019, compared with cash flow of $15.32 billion in 2018, and above analysts' average estimate of $16.73 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It expected 2019 core earnings between $19.90 per share and $20.10 per share, and revenue between $109.5 billion and $111.5 billion.

Those numbers indicate that the fuselage and engine delays at suppliers that dominated last year are largely behind

Boeing's core earnings rose to $5.48 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $5.07 per share a year earlier, and came in above Wall Street's estimate of $4.57 per share.

Quarterly revenue rose 14.4 percent to $28.34 billion, above analysts' average expectation of $26.87 billion.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)