JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Wall Street drops on disappointing IBM results, housing data
Business Standard

British PM says Brexit deal is achievable if both sides work 'intensively'

Now is the time to make it happen, Theresa May said

Reuters  |  Brussels 

Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she believed a Brexit deal was achievable if both sides worked "intensively" in the coming days and weeks.

"What we've seen is that we've solved most of the issues in the withdrawal agreement. There is still the question of the Northern Irish backstop ... by working intensively and closely, we can achieve that deal," she told reporters on arrival at an EU summit.

"Now is the time to make it happen."
First Published: Wed, October 17 2018. 21:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements