Canada set to provide Nokia C$40 million for 5G research

-
ALSO READ
China's Huawei announces small increase in new 5G customer base
Nokia reshuffles management with focus on 5G market
Huawei to spend $2 billion over 5 years in cybersecurity push
Nokia kicks off new cost-cutting plan after profit drop
Chief financial officer of China's Huawei arrested in Canada
-
(Reuters) - The Canadian government will provide C$40 million ($30 million)in funding to telecom network equipment maker Nokia for research on 5G wireless technology.
The funding to Finland-based Nokia will help understand how data is routed, how optical networks are managed and cybersecurity, a spokeswoman for the office of minister of Innovation, Science & Economic Development said in an email on Thursday.
The deal will be announced on Friday.
Canada is currently studying the security implications of 5G networks, but unlike some allies has not announced that equipment from China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd will be excluded.
Ottawa is also locked in a bilateral dispute with China after Canadian authorities arrested Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, on a U.S. extradition request.
($1 = 1.3351 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU