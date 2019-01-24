BuzzFeed to cut 15% of its workers: reports

BuzzFeed, one of the highest profile entertainment and sites on the internet, plans to cut 15 percent of its workforce, US said Wednesday.

The cuts stand to affect between 200 to 250 jobs and come as the company is seeking to reinvest resources in more promising areas such as content licensing and e-commerce, and reported.

The was announced in an email by titled "Difficult Changes," according to

"I'm writing with sad news: we are doing layoffs at next week. We will be making a 15% overall reduction in headcount across the company. I'm sending this tonight because I wanted you to hear it from me directly instead of from the press." According to the Journal's sources, one reason for the changes was to nudge the firm toward profitability while it searches for potential mergers.

The other was to avoid another round of fundraising. raised around USD 500 million in the last round in 2016 and was valued at USD 1.7 billion, with its main investors including Comcast's which has invested USD 400 million.

Like other online publishers, it has struggled to expand in line with its investors' expectations as and continue to dominate the sector.

launched in 2006 and was long primarily known for its humorous content and memes. Later, it launched a unit that that, despite being a financial drag on the company, has built a strong reputation and was a finalist for a Pulitzer prize last year.

BuzzFeed News found itself at the centre of a controversy last week after it reported instructed his to lie to about plans to build a Trump Tower in -- a story that was struck down by the office of who said it was "not accurate.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)