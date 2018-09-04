China explores merger of carriers China Unicom, China Telecom - Bloomberg

(Reuters) - The is exploring a merger of two of the nation's top to speed up the development of mobile services, reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The merger, if it went ahead, would see state-controlled Unicom merged with Telecom, creating a combined carrier with a market capitalization of over $70 billion. The new firm would still lag behind larger peer Mobile.

China is pushing to rival the in an arms race to dominate the next-generation mobile networks, a seen as strategically important in both and Washington, especially amid increasing global trade tensions.

China Unicom, formally known as China United Network Communications, said it was not aware of the situation, in response to the report of a possible merger.

referred to their response to questions about a merger at the company's recent interim results briefing, where the firm said it had not been notified of any such plans.

reported that the country's top leaders are reviewing a proposal to combine Group Co (China Unicom) and China Telecommunications Corp, adding that no decision has been made and that a merger may not happen. https://bloom.bg/2MO3Kps

The two carriers between them have close to 600 million mobile subscribers as of July this year.

and shares jumped on Tuesday after reports of the merger. There has been speculation about the two companies being combined for several years.

