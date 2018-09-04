UK construction activity slows in August, price pressures ease

(Reuters) - British construction activity slowed in August after reaching a two-year high the month before, as builders worked their way through projects delayed by bad weather earlier in the year, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Financial data company said its monthly purchasing managers' index for the construction industry dropped to a three-month low of 52.9 last month from July's 55.8, below all forecasts in a poll of economists.

"The construction sector slipped back into a slower growth phase in August, with this summer's catch-up effect starting to unwind after projects were delayed by adverse weather at the start of 2018," said.

The slide follows the weakest PMI in more than two years on Monday, but analysts will not have a broad picture of the until figures for the much larger services sector are released on Wednesday.

Data released overnight showed robust consumer spending growth, driven by spending at pubs and restaurants, though some high-street shops suffered from hot weather and a long-term challenge from

Overall, Britain's has slowed in the two years since June 2016's Brexit vote, and the raised interest rates last month for only the second time in more than a decade on concern about longer-term inflation pressures.

The PMI survey showed widespread capacity shortages remain, and suppliers were taking the longest to deliver since March 2015. Shorter-run inflation pressures eased, though, with input prices rising at the slowest rate in more than two years.

((Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, Larry King))

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)