China revises down 2017 GDP growth to 6.8 percent vs 6.9 percent previously

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's statistics bureau said on Friday that it has revised down the country's 2017 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 6.8 percent from 6.9 percent previously.
The size of the GDP was also revised down from 82.7 trillion yuan ($12.21 trillion) to 82.1 trillion yuan, the statistics bureau said in a statement on its website.
($1 = 6.7735 Chinese yuan renminbi)
