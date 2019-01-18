China revises down 2017 GDP growth to 6.8 percent vs 6.9 percent previously

(Reuters) - China's statistics bureau said on Friday that it has revised down the country's 2017 (GDP) growth to 6.8 percent from 6.9 percent previously.

The size of the GDP was also revised down from 82.7 trillion yuan ($12.21 trillion) to 82.1 trillion yuan, the statistics bureau said in a statement on its website.

($1 = 6.7735 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

