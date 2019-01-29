China's industry ministry says Huawei indictments are 'unfair, immoral'

-
BEIJING (Reuters) - The U.S. government's indictments against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] are unfair and immoral, a spokesman for China's industry and information technology ministry said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Justice Department charged Huawei and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, on Monday with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran by doing business with Tehran through a subsidiary it tried to hide.
Separately, it said Huawei also stole robotic technology from carrier T-Mobile US Inc.
Wen Ku, a senior information and communications officer at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, or MIIT, told a news conference in Beijing the indictments were "unfair and immoral".
