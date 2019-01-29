Mitsubishi accuses Bombardier of trying to limit competition for regional jets

(Reuters) - Corp on Monday accused of using "anticompetitive conduct" to limit competition for planes with under 100 seats, as the Japanese company works to bring its long-delayed to market.

In October, the Montreal-based plane-and-train-maker sued the aircraft unit of Ltd, alleging that former Bombardier employees passed on trade secrets to help with the development and certification of the company's new

The would compete with regional jets produced by Bombardier and Brazil's

Mitsubishi said in a counter-filing claim that Bombardier tried to coerce it and Seattle-based & Certification (AeroTEC) to sign no-poach agreements in 2016 that would stop them from hiring the Montreal-based company's employees.

Bombardier also implicitly threatened the continuation of its "supply relationship" with Mistubishi Heavy in a 2016 letter to unless the Japanese company "ceased the solicitation of Bombardier employees," Mitsubishi said in the claim.

"We believe that in response to the threat posed by the MRJ, Bombardier has chosen to engage in a pattern of anticompetitive conduct instead of competing on the merits of its product," said Mitsubishi in a company statement.

"Bombardier has threatened, pressured and sought to coerce Mitsubishi Aircraft, its U.S.-based partners, and individual employees working on the programme."

Mitsubishi's programme, Japan's first passenger plane since the 1960s, has been delayed by several years, with first customer now expecting the 90-seater plane in 2020, rather than in 2013 as originally envisaged.

Bombardier has said it hopes to make a decision this year on the future of its money-losing CRJ regional jet as it "aggressively" pursues new orders to secure its industrial future.

In the October lawsuit, Bombardier accused of violating the Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016 by trying to use the confidential data and documents obtained from former employees to accelerate the "extremely complex and costly" process of getting its planes certified.

asked a in December to dismiss Bombardier's lawsuit, arguing that the allegations were baseless and designed to "disrupt development" of its rival jet.

