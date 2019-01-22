JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cut reports
Business Standard

Davos: China's exports "not very encouraging" - senior official

Reuters  |  DAVOS, Switzerland 

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - China's export figures from December were "not very encouraging" but Beijing has plenty of room to deploy measures to spur economic growth, a senior official of the the country's securities regulatory body said on Tuesday.

"If things continue to be challenging ... on fiscal policy there is room to expand. The government sector can still leverage a lot," Fang Xinghai, vice-chairman of China's Securities Regulatory Commission, said in a seminar in Davos.

"The bottom line is that China is slowing down but it's not going to be a disaster," he said. "Chinese macropolicy is very responsible and very data-dependent. If things unfold, we will respond appropriately."

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Leika Kihara; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 14:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements