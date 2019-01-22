Davos: China's exports "not very encouraging" - senior official

DAVOS, (Reuters) - China's export figures from December were "not very encouraging" but has plenty of room to deploy measures to spur economic growth, a of the the country's securities regulatory body said on Tuesday.

"If things continue to be challenging ... on fiscal policy there is room to expand. The government sector can still leverage a lot," Fang Xinghai, of China's Securities Regulatory Commission, said in a seminar in

"The bottom line is that is slowing down but it's not going to be a disaster," he said. "Chinese macropolicy is very responsible and very data-dependent. If things unfold, we will respond appropriately."

