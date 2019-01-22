JUST IN
U.S. to formally seek extradition of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou - Globe and Mail
Asian Paints third-quarter profit jumps 14.6 percent, beats estimate

Reuters 

(Reuters) - India's Asian Paints Ltd posted a 14.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating estimate, buoyed by strong performances in its paints manufacturing vertical.

Net profit came in at 6.36 billion rupees ($89.16 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2018 compared with the 5.55 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 6.14 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Revenue surged 24 percent to 52.94 billion rupees.

($1 = 71.3360 rupees)

(Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 14:37 IST

