JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Davos: Microsoft welcomes regulation on facial recognition technology - Nadella
Business Standard

Davos: UK finance minister Hammond pulls out of event at Davos - FT

Reuters  |  LONDON 

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond has pulled out of an event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Hammond had been due to appear along side the prime ministers of Ireland, the Netherlands and Poland at a discussion over the future of Europe.

The finance ministry had no immediate comment to make.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Costas Pitas)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 15:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements