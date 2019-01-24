Davos: UK finance minister Hammond pulls out of event at Davos - FT

-
LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond has pulled out of an event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
Hammond had been due to appear along side the prime ministers of Ireland, the Netherlands and Poland at a discussion over the future of Europe.
The finance ministry had no immediate comment to make.
