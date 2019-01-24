Yes Bank gets RBI nod for Ravneet Singh Gill to be CEO

-
(Reuters) - India's Yes Bank said on Thursday it got the central bank's approval to name Ravneet Singh Gill as its new chief executive officer.
The private sector bank also posted a 7 percent fall in third-quarter net profit as it set aside higher provisions.
Net profit fell to 10.02 billion rupees ($140.73 million) in the three months to Dec. 31 from 10.77 billion rupees a year earlier. That missed analysts' average estimate of 10.60 billion rupees, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.
($1 = 71.1990 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
