December WPI inflation eases to eight-month low of 3.8 percent

(Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price eased to an eight month low of 3.80 percent in December, helped by a smaller increase in and fuel prices, government data showed on Monday.

Annual wholesale price last month was lower than a provisional 4.64 percent rise in November, and below a 4.42 percent increase forecast by economists in a poll.

prices in December remained almost flat, up 0.07 percent year-on-year, compared with a 2 percent fall a month earlier, data showed.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

