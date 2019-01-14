JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Focus: India's electric vehicle goals being realised on two wheels, not four

China's auto market contracts in 2018: industry association
Business Standard

Saudi's Falih meets Japan economy minister, discusses how to meet Japan oil requirements

Reuters  |  ABU DHABI 

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih met with the Japanese Minister for Economy and Trade in the United Arab Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi on Monday and discussed energy security.

Falih told reporters he discussed how his country could meet Japan's petroleum requirements.

(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 11:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements