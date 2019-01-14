Saudi's Falih meets Japan economy minister, discusses how to meet Japan oil requirements

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih met with the Japanese Minister for Economy and Trade in the United Arab Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi on Monday and discussed energy security.
Falih told reporters he discussed how his country could meet Japan's petroleum requirements.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Tom Hogue)
