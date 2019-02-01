Deutsche Bank swings to full year profit after weak fourth quarter

-
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank returned to profit in 2018, its first in four years, despite a loss in the fourth quarter, it said on Friday.
The fourth-quarter net loss of 409 million euros ($467.73 million) at Germany's flagship lender was greater than the 268 million euros expected on average by analysts, according to a consensus report on the bank's website.
($1 = 0.8744 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; editing by Thomas Seythal)
