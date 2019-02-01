Dewan Housing falls for fifth straight day on mismanagement claims

(Reuters) - Shares of Indian home loan provider fell for the fifth straight session on Friday, a day after it appointed an "independent" to investigate allegations of financial mismanagement against the company.

Investigative Cobrapost alleged in a report published Tuesday that a large amount secured from Indian state banks was diverted by Dewan to shell companies, including those linked to its controlling shareholders.

Dewan Housing has denied lending to shell companies and said on Thursday it had not received any communication from the in relation to a probe, after reported on Wednesday India had started a probe into Cobrapost's claims.

Dewan's shares fell as much as 11.7 to 120 rupees, its lowest levels since May 2014. The Mumbai-headquartered company, was the second most heavily traded stock on

