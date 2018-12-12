Dow, S&P end choppy session down slightly; shutdown threat, trade in focus

The S&P 500 and Dow ended a volatile session down slightly on Tuesday as investor optimism over China-US trade talks was offset by US President Donald Trump's threat to shut down the US government and by political uncertainty in Britain.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.02 points, or 0.22 percent, to 24,370.24, the S&P 500 lost 0.94 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,636.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.31 points, or 0.16 percent, to 7,031.83.