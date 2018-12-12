Dow, S&P end choppy session down slightly; shutdown threat, trade in focus

-
ALSO READ
Trump engaged in suspect tax schemes as he reaped riches from his father
Trump's tongue works against him as he fails twice to pronounce 'anonymous'
Google rejects Donald Trump claim of political 'bias' in search results
Trump has already raised $88 million for his re-election bid in 2020
Trump Jr's business trip to India cost US taxpayers nearly $100,000: Report
-
The S&P 500 and Dow ended a volatile session down slightly on Tuesday as investor optimism over China-US trade talks was offset by US President Donald Trump's threat to shut down the US government and by political uncertainty in Britain.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.02 points, or 0.22 percent, to 24,370.24, the S&P 500 lost 0.94 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,636.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.31 points, or 0.16 percent, to 7,031.83.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU