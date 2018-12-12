Dow, S&P end choppy session down slightly; shutdown threat, trade in focus

JUST IN
China, U.S. discuss road map for next stage of trade talks
The S&P 500 and Dow ended a volatile session down slightly on Tuesday as investor optimism over China-US trade talks was offset by US President Donald Trump's threat to shut down the US government and by political uncertainty in Britain.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.02 points, or 0.22 percent, to 24,370.24, the S&P 500  lost 0.94 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,636.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.31 points, or 0.16 percent, to 7,031.83.
