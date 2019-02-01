Exclusive: Qatar, Exxon to proceed with $10 billion Texas LNG project - sources

By Ron and Jessica Resnick-Ault

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Petroleum and are expected to announce plans next week to proceed with a $10 billion project that will expand a liquefied (LNG) export facility in Texas, three people familiar with the transaction said.

ConocoPhillips, the third in the existing terminal, plans to sell its 12.4 percent stake in the project and does not plan to participate in the expansion, the people said.

LNG demand is soaring. Worldwide consumption of the fuel is expected to more than double to 550 million tonnes a year (mtpa) by 2030, triggering a race among companies eager to dominate the market.

The is a receiving and regasification facility in Sabine Pass, that can handle up to 2 billion cubic feet of imports per day to the

However, as U.S. has soared to new records, bolstered by shale production, the demand for export capacity has increased. The potential $10 billion expansion, first announced in 2014, would focus on this new market dynamic.

It is part of Petroleum's plans to invest some $20 billion in the as the company seeks to increase its overseas footprint.

The most for ConocoPhillips' stake is Exxon Mobil, two of the people said, adding that the existing partners do not want to bring in another participant, as plans for the project are in advanced stages.

Currently, Exxon has a 17.4 percent stake in the project, and Petroleum holds the 70 percent majority stake.

Exxon and Qatar are strengthening a global alliance across LNG projects from the to Exxon is trying to get a seat at Qatar's table, and to do so may be willing to make certain concessions, one of the people said.

Qatar was the world's largest in 2017 and has annual output of 77 million tonnes.

Exxon and declined to comment, while could not immediately be reached for comment.

ConocoPhillips' stake sale led to delays in announcing the final decision to proceed with the project, one of the people said. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the conversations were private. The move comes as hones its focus on international projects.

The Golden Pass project is one of many that could be approved this year. Firms are expected to make final decisions on projects that could add more than 60 million tonnes per annum of LNG capacity this year. That's well above the previous record of about 45 million tonnes in 2005 and triple last year's 21 million tonnes, Wood Mackenzie's and LNG, Giles Farrer, said last month.

More than 320 million tonnes of LNG was shipped globally in 2018, according to Refinitiv Eikon shipping data.

Qatar left the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries last year, allowing it to expand in the United States without concerns about proposed legislation that could limit OPEC members' investments in the country.

(Reporting by Jessica Resnick- and Ron Bousso; Additional reporting by Rania El-Gamal, and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)

